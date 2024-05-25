Over the day, Russia launched 2 missile strikes and 33 air attacks, using 224 kamikaze drones

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 2 missile attacks, 33 air attacks and used 224 kamikaze drones. They also fired more than 2200 times at military positions and settlements. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

So far, 90 clashes have taken place in the combat zone.

During the day, the enemy launched two missile attacks (using three missiles) and 33 air strikes (including 47 drones) on the territory of Ukraine, and used 224 kamikaze drones. It fired more than 2,200 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: 13 combat engagements with the invaders took place. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Lyptsi, Tykhy and Vovchansk. The battle near the village of Starytsia is currently underway, but the situation is under control. It is important to emphasize that Ukrainian defenders are pushing the enemy back from the front line of defense with assault operations, and are succeeding in some areas. As a result, the enemy forces lost about a hundred more people killed and wounded. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 5 guns, 2 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment. In addition, 4 artillery systems, 3 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment were damaged. Also, 9 occupants' dugouts were destroyed.

In Kupyanske: the enemy army tried to force Ukrainian units out of their positions 17 times. The fighting took place in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka and Nevske. Currently, fighting is ongoing near Novoyehorivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. The enemy has partially succeeded in the latter two areas, and the situation is tense.

On Limanske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Terny and Serebryansky forest.

In Siverske: in the evening the number of attacks increased to 5. However, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka and Spirne. At the same time, another battle near the village of Spirne is underway. The enemy is not successful.

In the Kramatorsk sector: 13 attempts of the occupants to approach Chasovyi Yar were repelled. Another firefight is currently taking place in the area of Andriivka. The situation is tense but under control.

In Pokrovske: the occupants continued their attempts to break into the Ukrainian defense from the area of Ocheretyne. They had partial success east of Yevhenivka. A total of 15 combat engagements took place. The total enemy losses in this sector today amount to 240 people, including 58 killed and 182 wounded. Additionally, 3 tanks and an electronic warfare station were destroyed. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also damaged 3 tanks, one armored personnel carrier and 4 enemy vehicles.

On Kurakhivske: Ukrainian troops repelled the invaders near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. The situation remains the most tense south of Kostyantynivka and south of Volodymyrivka. A total of 8 combat engagements took place. The situation is under control.

In Vremivske: the situation did not change significantly. There were 2 firefights. No positions were lost.

In Orikhivske: the invaders made 1 unsuccessful attempt to advance towards Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector: the enemy has made three unsuccessful attempts to push back Ukrainian units in the Krynky area.

