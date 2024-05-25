Over the day, Russia launched 2 missile strikes and 33 air attacks, using 224 kamikaze drones

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107840 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111849 views
Over the day, Russia launched 2 missile strikes and 33 air attacks, using 224 kamikaze drones

Over the day, Russia launched 2 missile strikes and 33 air attacks, using 224 kamikaze drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupants carried out 2 missile strikes, 33 air strikes, used 224 kamikaze drones, and shelled more than 2,200 military positions and settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 2 missile attacks, 33 air attacks and used 224 kamikaze drones. They also fired more than 2200 times at military positions and settlements. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

So far, 90 clashes have taken place in the combat zone.

During the day, the enemy launched two missile attacks (using three missiles) and 33 air strikes (including 47 drones) on the territory of Ukraine, and used 224 kamikaze drones. It fired more than 2,200 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: 13 combat engagements with the invaders took place. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Lyptsi, Tykhy and Vovchansk. The battle near the village of Starytsia is currently underway, but the situation is under control. It is important to emphasize that Ukrainian defenders  are pushing the enemy back from the front line of defense with assault operations, and are succeeding in some areas. As a result, the enemy forces lost about a hundred more people killed and wounded. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 5 guns, 2 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment. In addition, 4 artillery systems, 3 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment were damaged. Also, 9 occupants' dugouts were destroyed.

In Kupyanske: the enemy army tried to force Ukrainian units out of their positions 17 times. The fighting took place in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka and Nevske. Currently, fighting is ongoing near Novoyehorivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. The enemy has partially succeeded in the latter two areas, and the situation is tense.

On Limanske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Terny and Serebryansky forest.

In Siverske: in the evening the number of attacks increased to 5. However, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka and Spirne. At the same time, another battle near the village of Spirne is underway. The enemy is not successful.

In the Kramatorsk sector: 13 attempts of the occupants to approach Chasovyi Yar were repelled. Another firefight is currently taking place in the area of Andriivka. The situation is tense but under control.

In Pokrovske: the occupants continued their attempts to break into the Ukrainian defense from the area of Ocheretyne. They had partial success east of Yevhenivka. A total of 15 combat engagements took place. The total enemy losses in this sector today amount to 240 people, including 58 killed and 182 wounded. Additionally, 3 tanks and an electronic warfare station were destroyed. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also damaged 3 tanks, one armored personnel carrier and 4 enemy vehicles.

On Kurakhivske: Ukrainian troops repelled the invaders near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. The situation remains the most tense south of Kostyantynivka and south of Volodymyrivka. A total of 8 combat engagements took place. The situation is under control.

In Vremivske: the situation did not change significantly. There were 2 firefights. No positions were lost.

In Orikhivske: the invaders made 1 unsuccessful attempt to advance towards Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector: the enemy has made three unsuccessful attempts to push back Ukrainian units in the Krynky area.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

