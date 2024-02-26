$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38513 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 148224 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89252 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 319484 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264192 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201043 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237029 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252937 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159052 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372443 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Over EUR 8 million raised for Ukrainian military in Lithuania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37426 views

Lithuanians raised more than 8 million euros as part of a fundraising campaign to purchase security equipment such as night vision devices and laser sights for Ukrainian soldiers.

Over EUR 8 million raised for Ukrainian military in Lithuania

The Radarom! campaign, during which Lithuanians raised money for the Ukrainian military, has ended in Lithuania. During the four weeks of the campaign, Lithuanians raised 8 million 288 thousand euros. This was reported on the Lithuanian news site LRT, UNN reports.

Details

The fundraising campaign was organized by Lithuanian journalists, including LRT, Laisvės TV, and journalist Rita Miliute, as well as charitable organizations: Blue/Yellow and Strong Together.

The campaign started on January 24 and lasted until February 24. During this time, Lithuanians managed to raise 8 million 288 thousand euros. This money will be used to purchase and deliver more than 1,100 safety kits for Ukrainian soldiers.

The kit consists of a night vision monocular, a laser sight and an individual anti-drone system. The cost of one set is 7,500 euros. All equipment was manufactured by Lithuanian companies Brolis Semiconductors and NT Service.

This is a nation whose men and women are fighting on the battlefield, risking their lives... Our duty is first and foremost to help Ukraine, especially now, when it is particularly difficult, when perhaps some people are losing optimism. We have no right to any political considerations, we must help Ukraine because today it is an absolute necessity. We must help, and this is our sacred duty

said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda at the end of the event.

Addendum Addendum

This is the second event called "Radarom!" organized in Lithuania to raise money for the Ukrainian military. Last year, the organizers raised 14 million euros. This money was used to purchase and deliver 17 tactical radars, four high-speed vehicles for mobile radars, and 69 anti-drone systems and accessories to the Ukrainian military.

Lithuania hands over new military aid package with winter gear to Ukraine09.02.24, 15:17 • 24506 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
