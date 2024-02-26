Over EUR 8 million raised for Ukrainian military in Lithuania

The Radarom! campaign, during which Lithuanians raised money for the Ukrainian military, has ended in Lithuania. During the four weeks of the campaign, Lithuanians raised 8 million 288 thousand euros. This was reported on the Lithuanian news site LRT, UNN reports.

The fundraising campaign was organized by Lithuanian journalists, including LRT, Laisvės TV, and journalist Rita Miliute, as well as charitable organizations: Blue/Yellow and Strong Together.

The campaign started on January 24 and lasted until February 24. During this time, Lithuanians managed to raise 8 million 288 thousand euros. This money will be used to purchase and deliver more than 1,100 safety kits for Ukrainian soldiers.

The kit consists of a night vision monocular, a laser sight and an individual anti-drone system. The cost of one set is 7,500 euros. All equipment was manufactured by Lithuanian companies Brolis Semiconductors and NT Service.

This is a nation whose men and women are fighting on the battlefield, risking their lives... Our duty is first and foremost to help Ukraine, especially now, when it is particularly difficult, when perhaps some people are losing optimism. We have no right to any political considerations, we must help Ukraine because today it is an absolute necessity. We must help, and this is our sacred duty said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda at the end of the event.

This is the second event called "Radarom!" organized in Lithuania to raise money for the Ukrainian military. Last year, the organizers raised 14 million euros. This money was used to purchase and deliver 17 tactical radars, four high-speed vehicles for mobile radars, and 69 anti-drone systems and accessories to the Ukrainian military.

