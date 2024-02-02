Over 3 thousand explosive devices defused in Ukraine this year

More than 3,000 explosive devices have been defused by Ukrainian sappers since the beginning of this year. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Reportedly, since January, pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service have been involved 1620 times. During the work, sappers found, removed and neutralized 3,017 dangerous enemy "gifts," including 8 air bombs.

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 468.4 thousand explosive devices and 2,892 kg of explosives, including 3,153 aircraft bombs, have been neutralized, the State Emergency Service said.

They also called on Ukrainians not to touch or approach suspicious objects if they are found. It is worth calling 101.

