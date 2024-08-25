ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

OTU Kharkiv on the situation in Kharkiv region: there are positive aspects

OTU Kharkiv on the situation in Kharkiv region: there are positive aspects

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101692 views

The Ukrainian military is improving its tactical position in certain locations in Kharkiv region. The enemy in Vovchansk is reorganizing assault groups due to heavy losses, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are striking at identified targets.

In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military is managing to improve the tactical situation in certain locations, and there are positive aspects. This was reported by the spokesman of the OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaliy Sarantsev on the air of a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

When asked what is happening in Kharkiv region, Sarantsev replied: "We cannot comment online on the tactical episodes that are happening right now. We do have some positive aspects. We are partly able to improve the tactical situation in certain locations, but we will definitely report on this a little later, when it will be safe to talk about it.

He also noted that in Vovchansk, the enemy is constantly re-forming assault groups because it suffers heavy losses.

Assault groups are constantly replenished with personnel. It conducts internal rotation, engages reserves, conducts aerial reconnaissance of the routes of advance, and builds up the communication system in order to prepare for these assault operations more effectively. He is also trying to carry out logistics activities, i.e. replenish ammunition, medicines, and food for the military on the front lines,

- Sarantsev said.

At the same time, he said that under favorable conditions, the Ukrainian military uses long-range reconnaissance to detect all these movements and inflict fire on the enemy's concentrations, as well as on planned targets and positions that the enemy is trying to create after reaching a certain line.

Addendum

On August 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the Defense Forces had managed to repel Russia's attempt to attack Kharkiv since May, and that the Armed Forces were pushing the Russian army out of the Kharkiv region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

