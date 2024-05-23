Orthodox Church: Godparents have the right to refuse baptism

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Orthodox Church: Godparents have the right to refuse baptism

Orthodox Church: Godparents have the right to refuse baptism

Kyiv  •  UNN

Orthodox believers have the right to freely choose whether to become godparents, as it is possible to refuse baptism if a person does not feel ready for the spiritual responsibilities associated with it, according to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Orthodox believers have the right to freely choose whether to become godparents. This is reported by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Beliefs about the obligation to be baptized in the Christian faith are far from the truth, according to representatives of the Orthodox Church. It is possible to refuse baptism, especially if a person does not feel ready to fulfill spiritual responsibilities to God and the child.

Godparents have a great responsibility before God for the spiritual upbringing of their godchild. This is not just a formal obligation, but also a mission that involves active support, teaching, and prayer for the child throughout his or her life.

Refusing to be baptized, as well as choosing to be baptized, should be a deliberate personal decision. This is not a sin, but a right that remains on the conscious choice of the individual.

Orthodox priests urge parents to choose godparents for their children with great care and responsibility. This will help avoid possible misunderstandings and disappointments in the future.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine reminds us that only adult Orthodox Christians who are aware of and accept their responsibilities can be godparents. There are no church prohibitions on "cross" nepotism, but there are certain traditions regarding marriage between godparents and their children. All questions about the preparation of godparents for the Sacrament of Baptism, as well as their responsibilities and prayers, can be resolved through consultation with the priests of the Church.

January 6: Epiphany, Christmas Eve according to the Julian calendar, Christmas tree removal day06.01.24, 06:09 • 26964 views

Julia Kotwicka

Society

