Orthodox Church: Godparents have the right to refuse baptism

Orthodox believers have the right to freely choose whether to become godparents. This is reported by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Beliefs about the obligation to be baptized in the Christian faith are far from the truth, according to representatives of the Orthodox Church. It is possible to refuse baptism, especially if a person does not feel ready to fulfill spiritual responsibilities to God and the child.

Godparents have a great responsibility before God for the spiritual upbringing of their godchild. This is not just a formal obligation, but also a mission that involves active support, teaching, and prayer for the child throughout his or her life.

Refusing to be baptized, as well as choosing to be baptized, should be a deliberate personal decision. This is not a sin, but a right that remains on the conscious choice of the individual.

Orthodox priests urge parents to choose godparents for their children with great care and responsibility. This will help avoid possible misunderstandings and disappointments in the future.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine reminds us that only adult Orthodox Christians who are aware of and accept their responsibilities can be godparents. There are no church prohibitions on "cross" nepotism, but there are certain traditions regarding marriage between godparents and their children. All questions about the preparation of godparents for the Sacrament of Baptism, as well as their responsibilities and prayers, can be resolved through consultation with the priests of the Church.

