January 6: Epiphany, Christmas Eve according to the Julian calendar, Christmas tree removal day

Today, on January 6, according to the New Julian church calendar, the Epiphany is celebrated, UNN reports .

It was on this day that John the Baptist baptized Jesus in the Jordan River. It is believed that during the rite an angel in the form of a dove landed on Jesus' shoulder and thus announced to the world that he was the son of God.

It is customary to go to church on Epiphany. There is also a tradition of making cross-shaped ice holes in water bodies and having priests bless the water in them.

It is believed that this water has a strong blessing effect that is not lost even after it is diluted with plain water. Holy water should be treated in a special way. A church shrine should be kept in a special place, next to icons. This way it can retain its power for a long time.

According to the Julian church calendar, today is Christmas Eve.

On this day, you should go to church to pray and confess.

Traditionally, 12 dishes are prepared for Christmas Eve dinner, symbolizing the 12 apostles and the 12 months of the calendar year.

The table must include kutia, borscht with "ears," mushroom soup, stuffed cabbage, dumplings, varenyky, pickled mushrooms, pickled herring, stewed cabbage, fish, beans, donuts, and uzvar.

Today you can also join the Christmas Tree Cleanup Day. The event marks the end of the New Year and Christmas holidays and a return to everyday life.

Christmas Tree Removal Day is not just a reminder to put away the holiday decor. It's a day that celebrates the transition from the old year to the new, encouraging us to embrace change and look to the future with optimism.

In addition, taking down a Christmas tree can be a bonding experience for family and friends, turning a chore into a fun event.

Today is also Hug Day. The event was founded in the United States, where they even organize a hugging marathon on this day.

This day is dedicated to the warmth and comfort that hugs give, especially in the cold winter months.

On January 6, Ivan, Andrii, Mariia, and Lidiia celebrate their name days.