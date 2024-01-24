Orban tells Stoltenberg he supports Sweden's NATO membership

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that he supports Sweden's membership in the Alliance. The Hungarian prime minister said this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Orban assured that in the conversation he reaffirmed the Hungarian government's support for Sweden's membership in NATO.

I also emphasized that we will continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden's accession and to finalize ratification at the earliest opportunity - Orban's post reads.

At the same time, Stoltenberg called the conversation with Orban "good" and welcomed the "clear support of the prime minister and his government for Sweden's membership in NATO."

I look forward to the ratification as soon as the parliament reconvenes - said the Alliance's Secretary General on his Facebook page.

Since yesterday, Hungary remains the only country that has not approved Sweden's accession to NATO.

Since the Turkish Parliament on the evening of January 23, after several hours of debate , approved the ratification of the protocol on Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.

For the final ratification of the protocol on Sweden's accession, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan still has to sign the decision.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he has invited Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to Budapest and that the key topic of their meeting will be negotiations on Hungary's accession to NATO.