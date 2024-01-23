Orban invites Sweden's PM to Budapest to discuss its accession to NATO

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has invited Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to Budapest to discuss Sweden's application for NATO membership. He announced this on the social network X, UNN reports .

Today I sent a letter of invitation to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to visit Hungary for talks on Sweden's accession to NATO, - Orban wrote.

For reference

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary and Turkey are the last two countries that have not yet ratified the protocol on Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance in their national parliaments, thus blocking Sweden's full membership.



