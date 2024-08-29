OpenAI is negotiating a capital injection: the value may increase to more than $100 billion

OpenAI, the firm that created ChatGPT and revolutionized generative artificial intelligence, is in talks with investors to raise billions of dollars.

Writes UNN with references to Spiegel and The New Yorker.

The inventor of ChatGPT, OpenAI, is looking to raise $100 billion (about 90 billion euros) in a new round of funding.

This will be the largest inflow of funds into the company since Microsoft invested $10 billion in a deal announced in early 2023.

The new round of funding will be led by Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm. The venture capital company, led by Josh Kushner, will invest about $1 billion.

OpenAI's flagship product is ChatGPT, a chatbot that created a hype around artificial intelligence more than a year ago. AI learns from huge amounts of information and can formulate texts at the human linguistic level, write program code, and summarize information.

Last week, OpenAI announced that it will release a prototype of its search engine called SearchGPT, which aims to provide users with “fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources,” a tool that could pose a threat to Google and its monopoly on factual searches.

The company said it eventually plans to integrate the tool, which is currently being tested with a small group of users, into its ChatGPT chatbot.

Google introduced three new 'open' AI models: Gemma 2 2B, ShieldGemma, and Gemma Scope. These models are security-oriented and designed for a variety of applications, expanding the availability of generative AI.

Meta is introducing AI Studio to create personalized chatbots on Instagram. Users will be able to develop bots to interact with followers and perform various tasks.

