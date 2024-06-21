On the eve of the match against Slovakia, Zelensky personally spoke with the Ukrainian national team

On the eve of the match of the national team of Ukraine against Slovakia in Euro 2024, the president of Ukraine personally wished the Ukrainian athletes victory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

Before the game with Slovakia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with the national team and wished them victory - the message says.

EFA also published a video of the head of state holding a video meeting with the players on the eve of the match.

Recall

Ukraine won their first victory at Euro 2024, beating Slovakia 2-1 in the second round of the group stage.