On the eve of the invasion, Budanov emphasized that it could have been deterred by increased U.S. aid

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

On the eve of the invasion, Budanov emphasized that it could have been deterred by increased U.S. aid

On the eve of the invasion, Budanov emphasized that it could have been deterred by increased U.S. aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23647 views

In November 2021, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, predicted plans for a Russian invasion. He emphasized that increased aid from the United States could deter a Russian attack.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, accurately predicted the enemy's plans three months before the full-scale invasion and demonstrated a map of the upcoming attack, which proved to be accurate. The head of the DIU also emphasized that a Russian attack could have deterred an increase in US aid, according to a report by LB.ua.

A photo of a map of the Russian invasion with the DIU logo appeared on the website of the influential Military Times on November 21, 2021. The map shows in detail the ways and goals of the Russian offensive: the encirclement of Mariupol, the offensive from the occupied Crimea to the south of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the sea landing in Odesa, the capture of Kharkiv, and the attack on Kyiv from Belarus through Chornobyl. The map was provided to journalists by Kyrylo Budanov.

Image

“Russia has amassed more than 92,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and is preparing for an attack in late January or early February. Such an attack will likely include air strikes, artillery and armored vehicle attacks, followed by airborne assaults in Odesa and Mariupol and an invasion through neighboring Belarus,” the intelligence chief said in an exclusive interview with Military Times journalist Howard Altman in November 2021.

A significant part of the conversation was devoted to the topic of assistance to Ukraine from Western allies. Budanov expressed confidence that the United States could deter any Russian invasion through additional military aid to Ukraine and increased diplomatic and economic pressure.

“We need more. No other country, except Ukraine, is at open war with Russia. And we have been for 7 years. Therefore, we are sure that the United States should give us everything we have not received before. And right now. This is the right time to do it. Because later it may be too late,” said Ukraine's top intelligence officer three months before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian hordes.

Budanov added that he had received fairly accurate information about Putin's desire to start a war from his agents, who have increased tenfold over the past few years. The head of the GUR hinted that this also includes people close to the Kremlin.

According to the article, on the evening of February 22, 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyi gathered the heads of all parliamentary factions and groups on Bankova Street. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and representatives of the security forces: The General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the GUR. However, in their speeches to the president and parliamentarians, the then Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and the head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov mostly denied the possibility of a full-scale invasion.

“Budanov pulled out a map from his papers and, with a calm expression on his face and deep in thought, began to tell things that should have made the blood run cold in the audience: the Russians could start a war outside Donbas, Kherson and Kharkiv are under threat, there is a threat to Kyiv, the Russians could try to enter from Chornobyl,” journalists who spoke to the meeting described the meeting.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising