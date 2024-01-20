On the back of the US presidential election: the United States wants to give Ukraine as much aid as possible by January 2025 - CNN

The United States intends to transfer as much military aid as possible to Ukraine by January 2025. There are concerns that unspent funds allocated to help Ukraine may be blocked by Donald Trump if he is re-elected president of the United States. This was reported by CNN, UNN wrote.

According to the publication, in 2023, representatives of the US administration and Congress began discussing how to send as much aid as possible to Ukraine by January 2025.

"In addition to the fact that there is an urgent need, many people I have spoken to are thinking about getting as much aid as possible before January 2025. It is important not only to allocate money, but also to direct it before the election, as any FY24 funds that have not yet been spent could be blocked by Trump," the source said on condition of anonymity.

It is also noted that a congressional aide said that some lawmakers, such as Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Republican Representative Michael McCaul, were among those who in the fall of 2023 pushed Congress to allocate sufficient funds to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces until the 2024 elections.

"There is a keen understanding in the White House, NATO headquarters, and Kyiv that if Donald Trump is re-elected in November, he will likely cut back on support for Kyiv," the newspaper writes.

"The main reason Republicans won't be in favor of additional aid for Ukraine is because they don't want to offend candidate Trump and his supporters," said Democratic Party spokesman Mike Quigley.

U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a stopgap budget that will provide funding for federal agencies and avoid a shutdown.