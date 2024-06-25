On the account of mobile Fire groups more than 80% of the downed "Shahed" - Air Forces

2,277 enemy "shaheds" have attacked Ukraine since the beginning of the year. The Defense Forces shot down 1953 Shahed ,more than 80 percent of which destroyed mobile Fire groups. This was reported in the Air Force in Telegram and showed footage of the combat operation of mobile firing units, reports UN.

Details

According to the armed forces of Ukraine, since January 1, 2024, the Russian invaders have released 2,277 Shahed attack drones on the territory of Ukraine. Air defense destroyed about 86 percent-1953"Shaheda".

The Air Force noted that such results were achieved due to the increase in the combat capabilities of mobile Fire groups. These are thousands of military personnel who almost every night go to firing positions and beat enemy UAVs with all the weapons they have.

Today, Small Arms, anti-aircraft guns, and MANPADS that are in service with the MVG are modified and have additional equipment that can provide a good result of combat work. These are night vision devices, thermal imagers, optics, laser pointers, spotlights, electronic warfare equipment, software, and off-road vehicles.

All this allows you to work on enemy targets more efficiently and efficiently.

"More than 80 percent of the downed Shahed is on the account of mobile Fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, "the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.