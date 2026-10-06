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On October 6, variable cloudiness with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine — the Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

No precipitation is expected in most regions on October 6, with daytime temperatures of 16–21°. In Kyiv, temperatures will be 15–17°.

On October 6, variable cloudiness with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine — the Hydrometeorological Center

On Tuesday, October 6, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions. It will be warmest in the Kherson region — up to +21°, sunny and dry.

The wind will be predominantly westerly, at 5–10 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 16–21°

— the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, Tuesday will be cloudy with clear spells, and no precipitation is expected. The daytime temperature will be 15–17°.

Astrological forecast for October 5–11, 2026: a week that requires particular caution, and an important New Moon in Libra04.10.26, 19:31 • 25091 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine