On October 6, variable cloudiness with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine — the Hydrometeorological Center

On Tuesday, October 6, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions. It will be warmest in the Kherson region — up to +21°, sunny and dry.

The wind will be predominantly westerly, at 5–10 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 16–21° — the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, Tuesday will be cloudy with clear spells, and no precipitation is expected. The daytime temperature will be 15–17°.

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