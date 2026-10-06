On October 6, variable cloudiness with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine — the Hydrometeorological Center
Kyiv • UNN
No precipitation is expected in most regions on October 6, with daytime temperatures of 16–21°. In Kyiv, temperatures will be 15–17°.
On Tuesday, October 6, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions. It will be warmest in the Kherson region — up to +21°, sunny and dry.
The wind will be predominantly westerly, at 5–10 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 16–21°
In Kyiv and the region, Tuesday will be cloudy with clear spells, and no precipitation is expected. The daytime temperature will be 15–17°.
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