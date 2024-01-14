On Monday, there will be snow in most regions of Ukraine, and there may be ice on the roads

On January 15, wind gusts of up to 20 meters per second may occur in the western regions. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN writes.

Details

The weather on January 15 will be cloudy. In the western and northern regions, there will be light snow in some places, and moderate snow in the eastern and southeastern parts at night. The rest of the country will be without precipitation.

Drivers are warned of icy conditions on the roads.

The wind is expected to be southwest, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the western regions.

The temperature at night will be 2-7° below zero, in the central regions up to 10° below zero, during the day from 4° below zero to 1° above zero, in the southern regions 1-6° above zero; in the Crimea at night around 0°, during the day 4-9° above zero. In the Carpathians, sometimes snow, in some places gusts of southwesterly winds of 25 m/s, blizzard. The temperature will be 5-10° below zero at night, 2-7° below zero during the day.

