Ombudsman on the Il-76 crash: Russia has not officially provided any names

The Ukrainian side has not yet received official lists of people who, according to the Russian side, allegedly died on board the IL-76 military transport aircraft near Belgorod. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Not a single official body of the terrorist country has released any information or provided a single name. And these lists, in my opinion, were deliberately thrown in through the information channels of the Russian Federation's propagandists. Therefore, legally, we do not have any lists. As for the analysis of all the materials disseminated by the Russian Federation, we found that there are many inconsistencies and inaccuracies - Lubinets said.

"Ukraine has no official materials," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsman noted that in order to clearly state the facts, we demand an independent international investigation, and reminded that he had officially appealed to the ICRC and the UN.

"At the moment, the whole situation is similar to the situation with the terrorist attack in Olenivka: Russia is blaming Ukraine, conducting propaganda campaigns, and most likely will not provide access to the scene," Lubinets said.

Context

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed near Belgorod in Russia. After the statements of the Russian Federation about who was on board, the GUR statedthat they could assume "any scenario, including a deliberate provocation, including the use of Ukrainian prisoners of war as human shields for the transportation of BC and weapons for missile systems that destroy Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine will insist on an international investigation, the DIU clarifies the fate of all prisoners: Zelensky on the crash of Russian IL-76