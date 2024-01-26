ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ombudsman on the Il-76 crash: Russia has not officially provided any names

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20205 views

Ukraine has not received official lists of those killed in the crash of the Il-76 military plane near Belgorod, Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said. Lubinets calls for an independent international investigation into the incident.

The Ukrainian side has not yet received official lists of people who, according to the Russian side, allegedly died on board the IL-76 military transport aircraft near Belgorod. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Not a single official body of the terrorist country has released any information or provided a single name. And these lists, in my opinion, were deliberately thrown in through the information channels of the Russian Federation's propagandists. Therefore, legally, we do not have any lists. As for the analysis of all the materials disseminated by the Russian Federation, we found that there are many inconsistencies and inaccuracies

- Lubinets said.

"Ukraine has no official materials," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsman noted that in order to clearly state the facts, we demand an independent international investigation, and reminded that he had officially appealed to the ICRC and the UN.

"At the moment, the whole situation is similar to the situation with the terrorist attack in Olenivka: Russia is blaming Ukraine, conducting propaganda campaigns, and most likely will not provide access to the scene," Lubinets said.

Context

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed near Belgorod in Russia. After the statements of the Russian Federation about who was on board, the GUR statedthat they could assume "any scenario, including a deliberate provocation, including the use of Ukrainian prisoners of war as human shields for the transportation of BC and weapons for missile systems that destroy Ukrainian cities.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

