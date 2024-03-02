Ombudsman discusses return of people abducted by russia with British Ambassador

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets held an important meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Ukraine Martin Harris. The Ombudsman told about it in his telegram channel, UNN reports .

During the first official bilateral meeting, Lubinets expressed his sincere gratitude for the support and assistance Ukraine receives from the UK in the face of russia's full-scale invasion.

Raised the issue of returning children abducted by russia, prisoners of war and civilian hostages - Dmytro Lubinets.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights also shared information about the activities of the Ombudsperson's Office, presenting a monthly report on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. This material is sent to more than 500 recipients around the world in different languages.

At the end of the meeting, Lubinets expressed his deep gratitude to the British side for participating in the launch of the International Platform for the Return of Illegally Detained Civilians by the russian federation.

