Olena Zelenska visited Chernihiv region and handed over laptops to schoolchildren

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and her Foundation team visited Chernihiv region to inspect the rebuilt school shelter and hand over gadgets for learning. In Nizhyn, she visited a gymnasium where nearly 800 students will be able to study offline from the start of the new school year. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Olena Zelenska Foundation has funded the comprehensive reconstruction and arrangement of the shelter, which will ensure the safety of students and teachers. “Until now, these children, like the majority of schoolchildren in Chernihiv Oblast, have been deprived of the opportunity to receive a quality education and fully communicate with their classmates and teachers due to the lack of shelter. Now they have a new safe space,” Olena Zelenska noted.

The shelter has been specially zoned for learning, games, and psychological counseling, and can also be used by community members and kindergarteners.

In addition to this shelter, the Foundation has rebuilt two more in Poltava region, and nine are in the process of being restored in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and Sumy regions. The Olena Zelenska Foundation continues to look for international donors and philanthropists to implement similar projects.

During the visit, Olena Zelenska, together with the Foundation's team and the Ambassador of Latvia to Ukraine Ilgvārs Kļava, handed over 672 laptops to children from Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, Snovska and Kiptivska communities who will not be able to study offline. Nina Gorbacheva, Director of the Foundation, thanked the Latvian partners, noting: “This assistance is an example of how one country makes a great contribution to the development of Ukrainian education and the future of our children.

In total, over two years, the Olena Zelenska Foundation has provided 60,000 laptops and tablets for online learning in different regions of Ukraine thanks to the support of foreign partners.

