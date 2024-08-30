Olena Zelenska visited Chernihiv region and handed over laptops to schoolchildren

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124498 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128848 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211362 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156890 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144666 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205337 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112584 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193191 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105182 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 93843 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 68575 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104145 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100948 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 54605 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211362 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193191 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219723 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207554 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 31614 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 46323 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153178 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152258 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156236 views
Actual
Olena Zelenska visited Chernihiv region and handed over laptops to schoolchildren

Olena Zelenska visited Chernihiv region and handed over laptops to schoolchildren

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34614 views

The First Lady of Ukraine inspected the rebuilt school shelter in Nizhyn. The Olena Zelenska Foundation donated 672 laptops to children from four communities in Chernihiv Oblast for online learning.

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and her Foundation team visited Chernihiv region to inspect the rebuilt school shelter and hand over gadgets for learning. In Nizhyn, she visited a gymnasium where nearly 800 students will be able to study offline from the start of the new school year. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Olena Zelenska Foundation has funded the comprehensive reconstruction and arrangement of the shelter, which will ensure the safety of students and teachers. “Until now, these children, like the majority of schoolchildren in Chernihiv Oblast, have been deprived of the opportunity to receive a quality education and fully communicate with their classmates and teachers due to the lack of shelter. Now they have a new safe space,” Olena Zelenska noted.

The shelter has been specially zoned for learning, games, and psychological counseling, and can also be used by community members and kindergarteners.

In addition to this shelter, the Foundation has rebuilt two more in Poltava region, and nine are in the process of being restored in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and Sumy regions. The Olena Zelenska Foundation continues to look for international donors and philanthropists to implement similar projects.

During the visit, Olena Zelenska, together with the Foundation's team and the Ambassador of Latvia to Ukraine Ilgvārs Kļava, handed over 672 laptops to children from Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, Snovska and Kiptivska communities who will not be able to study offline. Nina Gorbacheva, Director of the Foundation, thanked the Latvian partners, noting: “This assistance is an example of how one country makes a great contribution to the development of Ukrainian education and the future of our children.

In total, over two years, the Olena Zelenska Foundation has provided 60,000 laptops and tablets for online learning in different regions of Ukraine thanks to the support of foreign partners.

Olena Zelenska discusses humanitarian tasks for Ukraine with ambassadors' spouses: the Presidential Administration provides details21.08.24, 21:39 • 33731 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising