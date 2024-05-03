Olena Sosedka, co-founder of the Dobrodiy Charity Exchange, received the Cross of Honor from the Defense Ministry for helping the army.

Olena Sosedka, co-founder of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange , received an award from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov for her volunteer work and assistance to the army. This was reported by the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, UNN reports.

"On April 1, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov awarded Olena Sosiedka with the Cross of Honor for her significant personal contribution to providing comprehensive assistance to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, active volunteer work under martial law," the statement reads.

"Thank you for the sixth award! We will continue to work for victory for Ukraine. Only forward!" Many thanks to the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, Lolita Kuzmina, and the organizers of the award. The award was presented by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. "Our contribution to the fight for Ukraine's independence and freedom is our honor and pride. Together we are strong and will overcome all obstacles. Glory to Ukraine!", Olena Sosiedka wrote on her Facebook page .

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka , allocated two million hryvnias in March alone to purchase equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Olena Sosiedka has repeatedly received numerous commendations and awards from the commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Among the awards are

- Award "For Assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine" from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine;

- Honorary badge "For Assistance to the Army" from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi;

- Badge of Honor from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine;

- Medal "For Assistance in Protection of the State Border of Ukraine" from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine;

- Commemorative medal "For charitable activities" from the command of the Special Forces Battalion "Donbas".

Recall

In total, over 9 years , DobroDiy has successfully implemented more than 1,850 projects worth more than 158 million hryvnias. In particular, during this time, the following organizations received assistance in various formats:

- Defense Forces of Ukraine - by UAH 90.9 million ;

- basic medical facilities - by UAH 14.4 million ;

- seriously ill children - by UAH 38.6 million ;

- humanitarian aid was sent for UAH 13.3 million ;

- educational and social initiatives - for UAH 800 thousand .