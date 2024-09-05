Olena Duma was illegally appointed as the head of the ARMA - former MP

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk said that Olena Duma was illegally appointed head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), UNN reports.

"She was appointed illegally, because one of the members of the competition commission withdrew his vote," he said on the air of Politeka Online.

He also hinted at the ineffectiveness of Duma as the head of ARMA.

"There are many assets that have been transferred to ARMA that are not working or are working for the former owners for a kickback," Mosiychuk said.

Recall

Prior to the appointment of Olena Duma as head of ARMA, Dmytro Ostapenko , a member of the selection committee, withdrew his vote for her candidacy and officially informed the Cabinet of Ministers. This means that Duma received only five votes out of the six necessary to win.

Transparency International Ukraine and other civil society organizations categorically opposed Olena Duma's appointment to the ARMA.