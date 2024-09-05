Oleh Hulyak appointed acting director general of Ukroboronprom

Oleh Hulyak has been appointed interim director general of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company (Ukroboronprom), UNN reports.

"The Supervisory Board... decided to appoint an interim Director General of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company. It was Oleh Huliak, who has been working as an advisor to the Director General for Military Cooperation of Ukroboronprom since July 1, 2024, strengthening the company's ties with the Defense Forces," the statement said.

Oleh Huliak has been in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 1993. He began his military career as a deputy commander of a reconnaissance company of an airmobile division. He participated in the Russian-Ukrainian war. In 2021-2024, he was the Commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

His many years of military experience and managerial skills are now indispensable for solving the tasks facing Ukroboronprom.

"At the same time, the Supervisory Board will announce the selection of the Director General of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company as soon as possible," the statement said.

According to the company, on September 4, the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company decided to terminate the powers of Ukroboronprom CEO Herman Smetanin. He will continue to work in the interests of Ukraine and the development of the defense industry in another position.

