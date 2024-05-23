Okhmatdyt successfully transplanted kidneys from a posthumous donor to two teenagers

Two teenagers received kidney transplants from a posthumous donor at the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Ohmatdyt". This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Thanks to a transplantation from a posthumous donor, two children were saved at the NSCNI "Okhmatdyt". An 11-year-old and a 16-year-old boy have successfully undergone a long-awaited kidney transplant, and now they are waiting for rehabilitation, - the statement said.

Details

The youngest of the children, Oleksiy from Kharkiv region, lived in the hospital for more than a year and underwent hemodialysis, struggling hard with a congenital urinary system defect and chronic kidney disease.

It is noted that Lesha had the opportunity to receive a kidney transplant four times, but due to his immune system and the antibodies that his body produced, these options were not suitable for the child. The boy's grandmother was a potential donor, but she had an immunological incompatibility. This meant that the kidney would not take root.

The donor for the boys was a young man from Odesa Oblast who had been involved in a fatal car accident. His wife gave her consent to the removal of organs for donation. Specialists managed to transport the organs to the Okhmatdyt in a very short time and prepared the boys for surgery.

Recall

