Okhmatdyt successfully transplanted kidneys from a posthumous donor to two teenagers

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 9430 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 86316 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141488 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241216 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172317 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163958 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220559 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112975 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44217 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63027 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107720 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34240 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 65510 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241220 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220559 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207022 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233032 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220121 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 9548 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16158 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22873 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107720 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111800 views
Okhmatdyt successfully transplanted kidneys from a posthumous donor to two teenagers

Okhmatdyt successfully transplanted kidneys from a posthumous donor to two teenagers

 • 19649 views

Two teenagers, aged 11 and 16, have successfully received a kidney transplant from a posthumous donor at the National Children's Specialized Hospital “Okhmatdyt” in Ukraine.

Two teenagers received kidney transplants from a posthumous donor at the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Ohmatdyt". This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Thanks to a transplantation from a posthumous donor, two children were saved at the NSCNI "Okhmatdyt". An 11-year-old and a 16-year-old boy have successfully undergone a long-awaited kidney transplant, and now they are waiting for rehabilitation,

- the statement said.

Details

The youngest of the children, Oleksiy from Kharkiv region, lived in the hospital for more than a year and underwent hemodialysis, struggling hard with a congenital urinary system defect and chronic kidney disease.

It is noted that Lesha had the opportunity to receive a kidney transplant four times, but due to his immune system and the antibodies that his body produced, these options were not suitable for the child. The boy's grandmother was a potential donor, but she had an immunological incompatibility. This meant that the kidney would not take root.

The donor for the boys was a young man from Odesa Oblast who had been involved in a fatal car accident. His wife gave her consent to the removal of organs for donation. Specialists managed to transport the organs to the Okhmatdyt in a very short time and prepared the boys for surgery.

Recall

Doctors at the Shalimov Institute have successfully removed a pancreatic tumor that was causing hypoglycemia and neuropsychiatric disorders in a woman, returning her to health and active life.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyHealth

