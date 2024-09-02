Offline learning in Kharkiv region is possible only in metro schools

In Kharkiv region, children can study in only one district and a metro school in Kharkiv. This was stated by the deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Yevhen Ivanov during a telethon, UNN reports .

In all districts, except for Krasnohrad district of our region, which is the south, offline education in any form is prohibited. In fact, our children study in a metro school - this is the only exception - He said on the air of the national telethon on Monday. According to him, the metro meets all safety requirements.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, local governments in only one district, Krasnohrad, were allowed to decide on the form of education for schoolchildren.