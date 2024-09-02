Offline learning in Kharkiv region is possible only in metro schools
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kharkiv region, offline education is allowed only in metro schools in Kharkiv and Krasnohrad district. In other districts of the region, offline education is prohibited due to the security situation.
In Kharkiv region, children can study in only one district and a metro school in Kharkiv. This was stated by the deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Yevhen Ivanov during a telethon, UNN reports .
In all districts, except for Krasnohrad district of our region, which is the south, offline education in any form is prohibited. In fact, our children study in a metro school - this is the only exception
Recall
In the Kharkiv region, local governments in only one district, Krasnohrad, were allowed to decide on the form of education for schoolchildren.