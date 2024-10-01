Odessa residents will be able to track buses online.

Odessa Regional State Administration has initiated a project, thanks to which the residents of the region will be able to track the movements of public transport online. GPS trackers have been installed on all buses that run in the region, which makes it possible to monitor their movement along the route, reports UNN with reference to the Odessa Oblast State Administration.

Now, thanks to modern GPS sensors that are installed on many buses, you can follow the movement of transport in real time. A couple of clicks and you're on the right track - the OBA reported.

OBA added that passengers using apps such as EasyWay and Google Maps can track the progress of buses and choose a convenient route, saving time.

“Odessa region is already making great steps towards innovation, and we gladly invite you to take advantage of these new opportunities - comfortable travel awaits you!”, - summarized in OBA.