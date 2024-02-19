Odesa region: SBI exposes head of duty unit who appropriated car from impound lot

SBI officers exposed an official who appropriated a car from the impound lot. For this, he was suspected of illegal possession of a vehicle. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion on a law enforcement official who decided not to spend money on his own car and appropriated a car from the impound lot. The SBI exposed the official and seized the car. The man has now been dismissed from law enforcement agencies and served a notice of suspicion of unlawful seizure of a vehicle (Part 2 of Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the SBI noted.

Details

According to the agency, the head of the duty unit of a law enforcement agency in Odesa region appropriated another person's car.

He took the car, which had been seized for the period of pre-trial investigation in the case of robberies by an organized group.

The man used someone else's car for almost a year, replacing the license plates with fake ones.

For such fraud, the official faces up to 8 years in prison.