Odesa region: SBI exposes head of duty unit who appropriated car from impound lot
Kyiv • UNN
The SBI investigation found that a law enforcement officer in Odesa region illegally seized a vehicle seized in another case and used it for a year, after which he was fired and charged with illegal possession.
SBI officers exposed an official who appropriated a car from the impound lot. For this, he was suspected of illegal possession of a vehicle. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.
SBI officers served a notice of suspicion on a law enforcement official who decided not to spend money on his own car and appropriated a car from the impound lot. The SBI exposed the official and seized the car. The man has now been dismissed from law enforcement agencies and served a notice of suspicion of unlawful seizure of a vehicle (Part 2 of Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Details
According to the agency, the head of the duty unit of a law enforcement agency in Odesa region appropriated another person's car.
He took the car, which had been seized for the period of pre-trial investigation in the case of robberies by an organized group.
The man used someone else's car for almost a year, replacing the license plates with fake ones.
For such fraud, the official faces up to 8 years in prison.