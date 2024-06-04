Occupied Crimea hopes to establish cooperation with the Taliban - National Resistance Center
The Center for National Resistance reports that instead of the successful development of Crimea, the Russians continue to marginalize it and make it a military base filled with terrorists.
The Center for National Resistance reports that they hope to establish cooperation with the Taliban in the occupied Crimea, reports UNN.
According to the Center, terrorists of all countries unite in St. Petersburg at the "International Economic Forum", which will be held on June 5-8.
"Instead of successfully developing the peninsula, the Russians continue to marginalize it and make it a military base filled with terrorists," the report says.
The Center does not provide more details on establishing cooperation between the "authorities" of the occupied Crimea and the Taliban.
