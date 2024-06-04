The Center for National Resistance reports that they hope to establish cooperation with the Taliban in the occupied Crimea, reports UNN.

According to the Center, terrorists of all countries unite in St. Petersburg at the "International Economic Forum", which will be held on June 5-8.

A delegation of the fundamentalist Taliban movement was invited to a forum in Russia

"Instead of successfully developing the peninsula, the Russians continue to marginalize it and make it a military base filled with terrorists," the report says.

The Center does not provide more details on establishing cooperation between the "authorities" of the occupied Crimea and the Taliban.

Russia is considering removing the status of a terrorist organization from the Taliban. Lavrov is already "working on the issue"