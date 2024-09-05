Occupants struck 324 times in Zaporizhzhia region over 24 hours: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 324 times in 24 hours. Air strikes, drone attacks, MLRS and artillery shelling were recorded, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 324 times at 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region, said Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhya RMA, reports UNN.
Details
- Russian troops carried out 3 air strikes on Mala Tokmachka.
- 175 drones of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.
- Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Levadne and Robotyne were hit by 6 MLRS attacks.
- 140 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Preobrazhenka.
There were 8 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.
