Occupants struck 324 times in Zaporizhzhia region over 24 hours: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 324 times at 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region, said Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhya RMA, reports UNN.

Details

Russian troops carried out 3 air strikes on Mala Tokmachka.

175 drones of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Levadne and Robotyne were hit by 6 MLRS attacks.

140 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Preobrazhenka.

There were 8 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam blocked in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack