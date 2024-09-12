Occupants strike in Kherson region: three wounded, one woman hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were injured in Komyshany, Kherson region, as a result of a Russian strike. A 75-year-old woman was hospitalized with an explosive injury and a shoulder wound, while two others were treated on the spot.
In Komyshany, Kherson region, three people were injured in a Russian strike, UNN reports, citing the Kherson RMA.
"In Komyshany, a Russian strike injured three people in a house. A 75-year-old woman was hospitalized with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her shoulder," the statement said.
According to the RMA, two more victims, a 56-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were treated on the spot. They were treated for blast injuries and contusions.
