During the day, the troops of the terrorist country carried out 228 attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhya region, striking 8 settlements. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, three air strikes were carried out on Novoandriivka, and 94 drones attacked Gulyaypole, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

Gulyaypole, Orikhiv, Robotyne and Levadne were hit by 6 multiple rocket launcher systems (MRLS). In addition, 125 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Huliaypole, Orikhiv and other settlements.

There were 17 cases of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

