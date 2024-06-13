Occupants shelled Kherson region: one person killed, another wounded

The Russian army fired on two communities in Kherson region, leaving one dead and one wounded, UNN reports, citing the Kherson RMA.

According to the RMA, first, Russian troops opened fire on the Veletynske community of Bilozirsk.

More than a dozen "arrivals" were recorded. The shelling caused fires in the village.

One local resident is known to have been wounded. He received the necessary medical assistance on the spot.

Later it became known that the occupiers had shelled Tokarivka in the Darivka community.

A 40-year-old man walking down the street came under enemy fire. Unfortunately, he received injuries incompatible with life.

