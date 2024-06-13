Occupants shelled Kherson region: one person killed, another wounded
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army shelled two settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person and injuring another.
The Russian army fired on two communities in Kherson region, leaving one dead and one wounded, UNN reports, citing the Kherson RMA.
Details
According to the RMA, first, Russian troops opened fire on the Veletynske community of Bilozirsk.
More than a dozen "arrivals" were recorded. The shelling caused fires in the village.
One local resident is known to have been wounded. He received the necessary medical assistance on the spot.
Add
Later it became known that the occupiers had shelled Tokarivka in the Darivka community.
A 40-year-old man walking down the street came under enemy fire. Unfortunately, he received injuries incompatible with life.
Kherson region under enemy fire: 1 person was killed, 5 others were wounded, including 1 child12.05.24, 08:05 • 26989 views