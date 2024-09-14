Occupants shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region: no casualties

Occupants resumed shelling in Dnipropetrovs'k region, but there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

At night, russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region again, striking one of the district centers with heavy artillery four times.

According to preliminary data, the occupants fired about ten shells. Experts are currently working at the site of the shelling to determine the consequences of the attacks. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

This morning, the Marhanets community came under fire. Information on the extent of damage and possible casualties is being clarified.

Dnipropetrovs'k region: occupants fire artillery shells at a church, destroying the roof and ceilings