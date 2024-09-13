Occupants shelled 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 326 times
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted 326 attacks on 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The attacks included airstrikes, UAVs, MLRS, and artillery shelling, damaging infrastructure but causing no civilian casualties.
During the day, the occupiers shelled 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region 326 times, said Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhya RMA, reports UNN.
Details
▪️Війська rf carried out 9 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamianske and Gulyaypol.
▪️170 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.
▪️8 Robotyne and Novoandriivka were hit by MLRS attacks.
▪️139 artillery shelling was carried out on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
There were 6 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives in Ukraine: visit to Zaporizhzhya NPP is among his plans03.09.24, 16:42 • 22333 views