Occupants shelled 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 326 times

During the day, the occupiers shelled 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhya region 326 times, said Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhya RMA, reports UNN.

Details

▪️Війська rf carried out 9 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamianske and Gulyaypol.

▪️170 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

▪️8 Robotyne and Novoandriivka were hit by MLRS attacks.

▪️139 artillery shelling was carried out on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 6 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

