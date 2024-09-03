IAEA Director General Grossi arrives in Ukraine: visit to Zaporizhzhya NPP is among his plans

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has arrived in Ukraine and has already held a number of meetings, UNN reports.

"Started my 10th visit to Ukraine," Grossi wrote on social network X.

According to him, a meeting has already been held with Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energoatom President Petro Kotin.

"...we exchanged views on our support for Ukraine's NPPs on the eve of my visit to ZNPP," Grossi said.

In addition, he assured that the IAEA is "fully committed to the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities and is present at each of them.

Recall

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi planned to arrive in Ukraine for talks and assessment of the situation at ZNPP. This will be his fifth visit to the plant and tenth to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.