Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

IAEA Director General Grossi arrives in Ukraine: visit to Zaporizhzhya NPP is among his plans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22334 views

Rafael Grossi started his 10th visit to Ukraine and met with the leadership of the Ministry of Energy and Energoatom. He plans to visit ZNPP to assess nuclear safety.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has arrived in Ukraine and has already held a number of meetings, UNN reports.

"Started my 10th visit to Ukraine," Grossi wrote on social network X.

According to him, a meeting has already been held with Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energoatom President Petro Kotin.

"...we exchanged views on our support for Ukraine's NPPs on the eve of my visit to ZNPP," Grossi said.

In addition, he assured that the IAEA is "fully committed to the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities and is present at each of them.

Recall

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi planned to arrive in Ukraine for talks and assessment of the situation at ZNPP. This will be his fifth visit to the plant and tenth to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

