Occupants shelled 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region overnight: more than 70 reports of destruction received

Russian troops fired 54 times at populated areas of Zaporizhzhya region over the past day, including 8 attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the shelling, 77 reports of destruction were received over the day. This was reported by the head of the RMA Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Russian troops shelled 13 localities - 54 attacks recorded - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the occupants carried out 6 missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, as well as 8 UAV attacks on Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Malynivka and Chervone.

the Russian military shelled the territory of Gulyaypole, Robotyne, Levadne, Chervarne, Chervone, Chervone, Bilohirya, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka 39 times with artillery

There were 77 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure - said Malashko.

Addendum

On January 8, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, hitting infrastructure and residential areas, injuring 5 people.