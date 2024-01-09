Occupants shelled 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region overnight: more than 70 reports of destruction received
Russian troops conducted 54 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, including missile and UAV attacks, resulting in 77 destructions.
Russian troops fired 54 times at populated areas of Zaporizhzhya region over the past day, including 8 attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the shelling, 77 reports of destruction were received over the day. This was reported by the head of the RMA Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.
Russian troops shelled 13 localities - 54 attacks recorded
Details
According to him, the occupants carried out 6 missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, as well as 8 UAV attacks on Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Malynivka and Chervone.
the Russian military shelled the territory of Gulyaypole, Robotyne, Levadne, Chervarne, Chervone, Chervone, Bilohirya, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka 39 times with artillery
There were 77 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure
Addendum
On January 8, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, hitting infrastructure and residential areas, injuring 5 people.