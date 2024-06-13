Occupants shell three border communities in Chernihiv region: 17 explosions recorded

Over the course of the day, Russian troops fired mortars and cannon artillery at the border of Chernihiv region. 17 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Northern border. State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

The Russian occupation army continues to use its usual tactics of terror and shells numerous civilian objects in our country, - the statement said.

Details

Novhorod-Siverska community: 3 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars) in the direction of Hremyach settlement.

Semenivka community: 7 explosions (probably from cannon artillery) in the direction of Karpovychi settlement.

Snovska community: 7 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars) in the direction of Kliusy settlement.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Recall

Over the last day, 126 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the hottest spot was in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 34 enemy attacks.