Occupants seize Vodyane and advance in Hrodivka

At the front, the invaders occupied Vodyane and advanced to Hrodivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the situation remains difficult in the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, 29 enemy offensives and assaults have been repelled in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove, Marynivka and Mykhailivka.

