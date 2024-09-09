Occupants seize Vodyane and advance in Hrodivka
Terrorists occupied the village of Vodiane and advanced to Hrodivka on the front line.
At the front, the invaders occupied Vodyane and advanced to Hrodivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
According to the General Staff, the situation remains difficult in the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, 29 enemy offensives and assaults have been repelled in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove, Marynivka and Mykhailivka.
