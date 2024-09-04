The invaders seized Prechistovka. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Enemy occupies Prechystivka and advances near Vodiane - DeepState.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the situation in two areas, namely Pokrovske and Kurakhove, remains tense. As terrorists are concentrating their main efforts there. However, today the enemy also actively attacked in the Liman sector.

DeepState: Russians occupied three villages in Donetsk region, battles for New York continue