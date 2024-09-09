ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118336 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120917 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197223 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152899 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152560 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142788 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112415 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186582 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90123 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 66364 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 45582 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 74274 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 52117 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197212 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197799 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186577 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213387 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201536 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 8391 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149636 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148890 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152990 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143922 views
Occupants overestimate winter readiness and lay off miners in Luhansk region

Occupants overestimate winter readiness and lay off miners in Luhansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23780 views

The pro-russian authorities report 87% readiness for the heating season in Luhansk region, ignoring the state of frontline cities. The actual percentage of readiness is much lower, especially in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne.

Preparing for winter, the occupiers report high levels of preparation, but do not take into account the situation in Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne. This was reported by the Luhansk regional military administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that pro-russian kremlin proxies in Luhansk region have reported to the top that they are almost 87% ready for the heating season.

The figure is not bad, but, like last year, it does not take into account the situation in the frontline half-ruined cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne. They were again not included in the schedule. In these towns, even the utility companies themselves do not fully understand whether they will be able to do anything by October 15. Many people remember last year's false start in Lysychansk, which resulted in nothing but propaganda. The actual percentage of winterization in the so-called "luhansk people's republic" is much lower

- the statement said.

In addition, the so-called "luhansk people's republic" continues to transfer coal mining enterprises to russian investors, citing this as a reason for the development of the industry. However, at the same time, wage arrears are accumulating and the number of miners is being reduced.

As it turned out, not only miners are not needed, but also coal itself. The so-called "ministry of construction and housing and communal services of the lpr" announced its intention to get rid of dependence on coal. The plan is to convert all boiler houses to gas. That is, to exclude the possibility of heating schools, cultural centers, museums and other social and cultural facilities with coal

- LRMA added.

Add

The administration also reported that russians used 98 UAVs near Makiivka and Nevske over the past day. 50 of them were directed at Nevske. They also shelled this settlement twice with rocket artillery. Both Makiivka and Nevske were shelled with cannon artillery.

Enemy attacks were stopped in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Myasozharivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka.

Situation in Luhansk region: people almost do not return to the occupation, several streets in Antratsytiv community burned down03.09.24, 10:27 • 21694 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

