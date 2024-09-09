Preparing for winter, the occupiers report high levels of preparation, but do not take into account the situation in Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne. This was reported by the Luhansk regional military administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that pro-russian kremlin proxies in Luhansk region have reported to the top that they are almost 87% ready for the heating season.

The figure is not bad, but, like last year, it does not take into account the situation in the frontline half-ruined cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne. They were again not included in the schedule. In these towns, even the utility companies themselves do not fully understand whether they will be able to do anything by October 15. Many people remember last year's false start in Lysychansk, which resulted in nothing but propaganda. The actual percentage of winterization in the so-called "luhansk people's republic" is much lower - the statement said.

In addition, the so-called "luhansk people's republic" continues to transfer coal mining enterprises to russian investors, citing this as a reason for the development of the industry. However, at the same time, wage arrears are accumulating and the number of miners is being reduced.

As it turned out, not only miners are not needed, but also coal itself. The so-called "ministry of construction and housing and communal services of the lpr" announced its intention to get rid of dependence on coal. The plan is to convert all boiler houses to gas. That is, to exclude the possibility of heating schools, cultural centers, museums and other social and cultural facilities with coal - LRMA added.

Add

The administration also reported that russians used 98 UAVs near Makiivka and Nevske over the past day. 50 of them were directed at Nevske. They also shelled this settlement twice with rocket artillery. Both Makiivka and Nevske were shelled with cannon artillery.

Enemy attacks were stopped in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Myasozharivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka.

