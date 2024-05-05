Occupants open exhibitions glorifying russian invaders in captured Ukrainian museums until May 9
Kyiv • UNN
In preparation for May 9, russians are opening exhibitions dedicated to the liquidated russian occupiers in seized museums in the occupied Ukrainian territories, erasing the traces of the winners of World War II and drawing parallels between World War II and the russian militants.
The enemy is opening exhibitions in museums in the temporarily occupied territories dedicated to the invaders in connection with the approach of May 9. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.
Details
According to reports, in the seized museums in the temporarily occupied territories, russians are opening exhibitions dedicated to the liquidated invaders in preparation for May 9.
In the course of the above actions, the Kremlin is actively erasing any traces of the participants in World War II and destroying the achievements of the victorious countries. Thus, putin's racist regime is organizing new exhibition halls in seized museums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to mark May 9.
Excursions to the new halls are mandatory for all students of local schools. The exhibition space openly draws parallels between the events of World War II and the militants from russia, ignoring the fact of Ukraine's occupation.
The occupiers spent 8 million rubles on this initiative.
