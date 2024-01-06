Occupants launched "chekheds" from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk: four regions of Ukraine are under threat of attack
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force recorded the launch of the "Shahed" UAV from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, warning of a potential threat to Ukrainian regions.
The Air Force recorded launches of "Shahed" from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk, UNN reports.
The launch of Shahed strike UAVs from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk was spotted. If the alarm is sounded, take cover!
In addition, the Air Force reported the threat of attack UAVs in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions.
