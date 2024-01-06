Occupants launched "chekheds" from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk: four regions of Ukraine are under threat of attack

The Air Force recorded launches of "Shahed" from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk, UNN reports.

The launch of Shahed strike UAVs from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk was spotted. If the alarm is sounded, take cover! - the Air Force said.

In addition, the Air Force reported the threat of attack UAVs in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Air Force: two Shahed drones shot down at night in Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv regions