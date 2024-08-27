ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Occupants launch a new wave of seizures of Ukrainian property in the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48006 views

A new wave of “ownerless property” discovery has begun in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The invaders are compiling lists of property belonging to Ukrainians who have left the region, threatening to seize it if they fail to reissue documents.

Terrorists are again seizing Ukrainian property on the occupied territory. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

A new wave of "ownerless property" discovery has begun in the temporarily occupied territories.

The invaders are compiling lists of property of Ukrainians who left the region because of the occupation, threatening to seize it if they do not reissue documents according to Russian rules.

The process involves utility workers and heads of condominiums, who provide information about empty apartments or those that are not occupied by the owners for further verification.

29.04.23, 05:45

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

