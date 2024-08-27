Occupants launch a new wave of seizures of Ukrainian property in the temporarily occupied territories
Kyiv • UNN
A new wave of “ownerless property” discovery has begun in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The invaders are compiling lists of property belonging to Ukrainians who have left the region, threatening to seize it if they fail to reissue documents.
Terrorists are again seizing Ukrainian property on the occupied territory. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
A new wave of "ownerless property" discovery has begun in the temporarily occupied territories.
The invaders are compiling lists of property of Ukrainians who left the region because of the occupation, threatening to seize it if they do not reissue documents according to Russian rules.
The process involves utility workers and heads of condominiums, who provide information about empty apartments or those that are not occupied by the owners for further verification.