Occupants intensify checks on the border of the so-called "lpr" with russia and close cultural institutions in Luhansk region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118332 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120912 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197213 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152894 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152556 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142787 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197800 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112415 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186579 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90123 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 66364 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 45582 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 74274 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 52124 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197213 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197800 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186579 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201536 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 8402 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149637 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148891 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152991 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143923 views
Occupants intensify checks on the border of the so-called "lpr" with russia and close cultural institutions in Luhansk region

Occupants intensify checks on the border of the so-called "lpr" with russia and close cultural institutions in Luhansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28056 views

russians carefully check civilians leaving the so-called "lpr" for russia. In seven settlements of the "lpr" cultural institutions are under threat of closure due to lack of funds.

The occupiers have intensified checks of civilians planning to leave the so-called "lpr" for russia. This was reported by the Luhansk regional military administration, UNN reports.

Details

The LRMA noted that the occupiers have intensified checks on the border between the so-called "lpr" and the russian federation. It is clarified that during the checks, they carefully examine belongings, documents, gadgets, and ask several times about the purpose of the trip.

If they have information that a person wants to go to the government-controlled territory, they detain him for 10 days for a more detailed check. Attempts to detain by force

- said LRMA.

They reminded that the russians had promised to cancel checks for those leaving the territory of the so-called "lpr" in the fall of 2022.

The report also notes that cultural institutions in seven other settlements in the so-called "lpr" are under threat of closure. Accordingly, the staff will be laid off. The network of such institutions, according to the invaders, is being "optimized" due to the lack of funds for repairs and the purchase of equipment.

As an alternative, they offer clubs on wheels, seven of which are due to arrive from russia in September. However, these vehicles are also not equipped with anything, but their equipment will be funded by local budgets. Mass events with the help of these mobile facilities will be held only with the permission of the fsb

- the statement said.

According to the LRMA, the fighting near Nevske almost never stopped yesterday. russians attacked the village with artillery and drones.

It is extremely dangerous to stay there. Currently, 17 people still live in this frontline settlement. We constantly insist on evacuation

- said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysohor.

The occupants also attacked near Stelmakhivka and Makiivka. The latter was subjected to artillery shelling and 56 UAV drops.

Occupants overestimate winter readiness and lay off miners in Luhansk region09.09.24, 10:49 • 23779 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

