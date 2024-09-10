Occupants intensify checks on the border of the so-called "lpr" with russia and close cultural institutions in Luhansk region

The occupiers have intensified checks of civilians planning to leave the so-called "lpr" for russia. This was reported by the Luhansk regional military administration, UNN reports.

The LRMA noted that the occupiers have intensified checks on the border between the so-called "lpr" and the russian federation. It is clarified that during the checks, they carefully examine belongings, documents, gadgets, and ask several times about the purpose of the trip.

If they have information that a person wants to go to the government-controlled territory, they detain him for 10 days for a more detailed check. Attempts to detain by force - said LRMA.

They reminded that the russians had promised to cancel checks for those leaving the territory of the so-called "lpr" in the fall of 2022.

The report also notes that cultural institutions in seven other settlements in the so-called "lpr" are under threat of closure. Accordingly, the staff will be laid off. The network of such institutions, according to the invaders, is being "optimized" due to the lack of funds for repairs and the purchase of equipment.

As an alternative, they offer clubs on wheels, seven of which are due to arrive from russia in September. However, these vehicles are also not equipped with anything, but their equipment will be funded by local budgets. Mass events with the help of these mobile facilities will be held only with the permission of the fsb - the statement said.

According to the LRMA, the fighting near Nevske almost never stopped yesterday. russians attacked the village with artillery and drones.

It is extremely dangerous to stay there. Currently, 17 people still live in this frontline settlement. We constantly insist on evacuation - said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysohor.

The occupants also attacked near Stelmakhivka and Makiivka. The latter was subjected to artillery shelling and 56 UAV drops.

