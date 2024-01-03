The occupation administrations of the temporarily of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine continue to pursue a looting policy, urging residents to report abandoned cars, which they then transport to Russia, which they then transport to Russia. This was reported by the Center of of National Resistance, reports UNN.

For example, the TOT police in the south have called on local residents to report "ownerless" cars. This refers to vehicles whose owners either left their homes because of the "liberators" or were repressed by these "liberators, - the statement said.

It is noted that such cars are taken to the impound lot by the occupiers and then taken to Russia. No one is looking for the owners, because there is no institution of "private property."

As previously reported by UNN, Russians in the temporarily occupied territories have created a database that tracks more than 100,000 "disloyal" Ukrainian residents. In the future, the occupiers will have access to it at checkpoints.

