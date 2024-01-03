ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107102 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 89062 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 41726 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63768 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51282 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283224 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250783 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235892 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261170 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51288 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140874 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106895 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106886 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122983 views
Occupants in TOT call on residents to report abandoned cars, which they then drive to Russia - CNS

Occupants in TOT call on residents to report abandoned cars, which they then drive to Russia - CNS

 29529 views

The occupation authorities in the TOT of Ukraine call on local residents to report unclaimed cars that are then taken to Russia.

The occupation administrations of the temporarily of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine continue to pursue a looting policy, urging residents to report abandoned cars, which they then transport to Russia, which they then transport to Russia. This was reported by the Center of of National Resistance, reports UNN.

For example, the TOT police in the south have called on local residents to report "ownerless" cars. This refers to vehicles whose owners either left their homes because of the "liberators" or were repressed by these "liberators,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that such cars are taken to the impound lot by the occupiers and then taken to Russia, No one is looking for the owners, because there is no institution of "private property." 

Recall

As previously reported by UNN, Russians in the temporarily occupied territories have created a database that tracks more than 100,000 "disloyal" Ukrainian residents. In the future, the occupiers will have access to it at checkpoints. checkpoints.

Olga Rozgon

