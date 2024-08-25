Occupants in Donetsk region attacked a FENIX evacuation vehicle with a drone: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
In the Donetsk region, an enemy FPV drone attacked a car of the FENIX evacuation group. The vehicle was carrying 2 rescuers, a policeman and 4 evacuees, including a child, but no one was injured.
In Donetsk region , a vehicle of the FENIX evacuation group was hit by an enemy FPV drone during evacuation operations , UNN reports citing the State Emergency Service.
Details
During the evacuation of the town of Ukrainsk, Pokrovsk district, a vehicle of the FENIX evacuation group was hit by an enemy FPV drone on the road.
According to the rescuers, there were 2 rescuers, a policeman and 4 evacuees in the car at the time of the impact, including a child born in 2016.
"The strike damaged an armored Land Rover Defender vehicle... people were not injured," the statement said.
