Occupants in Donetsk region attacked a FENIX evacuation vehicle with a drone: what is known

In Donetsk region , a vehicle of the FENIX evacuation group was hit by an enemy FPV drone during evacuation operations , UNN reports citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

During the evacuation of the town of Ukrainsk, Pokrovsk district, a vehicle of the FENIX evacuation group was hit by an enemy FPV drone on the road.

According to the rescuers, there were 2 rescuers, a policeman and 4 evacuees in the car at the time of the impact, including a child born in 2016.

"The strike damaged an armored Land Rover Defender vehicle... people were not injured," the statement said.

