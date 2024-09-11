Occupants carried out 356 attacks on 8 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region over the day
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 356 times at populated areas in Zaporizhzhia region over the last day. The attacks included airstrikes, drones, MLRS, and artillery, damaging infrastructure but causing no civilian casualties.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 356 times at settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, UNN reports .
Details [1
▪️Російські forces conducted five air strikes on Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka.
▪️191 a drone of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olhivske.
▪️П five attacks from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) hit Huliaipole, Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.
▪️155 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olhivske.
There were 9 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.
Occupants shelled 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 265 times07.09.24, 07:05 • 101095 views