Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region: 547 attacks made in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the occupants fired 547 times at 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in 7 air strikes, 206 drone strikes and 23 rocket and artillery attacks, which led to the destruction of residential buildings, but no civilian casualties.
Over the past day, the occupiers conducted 547 attacks on 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
As a result of hostile actions, 7 air strikes were directed at Gulyaypole, Robotyne and Pyatikhatky. Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka were attacked with 206 drones of various modifications. In addition, 23 attacks from rocket and artillery systems were directed at Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Gulyaypole.
A total of 311 artillery attacks took place in Gulyaypol, Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Chervarne, Myrne, Gulyaypilske, Novokarlivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.
Add
Fortunately, there were no reports of civilian casualties. However, there were 11 reports of residential destruction.
Several groups of enemy strike UAVs from Zaporizhzhia are heading to Dnipro region, heading for Dnipro, Pavlohrad11.06.24, 23:41 • 38856 views