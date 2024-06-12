Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region: 547 attacks made in 24 hours

Over the past day, the occupiers conducted 547 attacks on 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of hostile actions, 7 air strikes were directed at Gulyaypole, Robotyne and Pyatikhatky. Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka were attacked with 206 drones of various modifications. In addition, 23 attacks from rocket and artillery systems were directed at Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Gulyaypole.

A total of 311 artillery attacks took place in Gulyaypol, Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Chervarne, Myrne, Gulyaypilske, Novokarlivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

Fortunately, there were no reports of civilian casualties. However, there were 11 reports of residential destruction.

