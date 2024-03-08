Occupants attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region: a 23-year-old girl was injured

The Russian army attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region, a 23-year-old girl was injured . This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"During the day, five kamikaze drone strikes and three artillery attacks took place in the Nikopol region. The district center, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities shook from the enemy attacks. A 23-year-old girl was wounded and hospitalized in a moderate condition," said Lysak.

According to him, a utility company, an infrastructure facility, a shop and an agricultural company were damaged. 12 private houses, an outbuilding, garages and cars were damaged. Power lines were damaged.

