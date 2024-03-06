Dnipropetrovs'k region: a shopping center and a residential building caught fire in Nikopol due to Russian attacks, one person injured

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11077 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 30408 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30211 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 183451 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169980 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169785 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217099 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248322 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371419 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 30408 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 183451 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 150915 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169980 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161331 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16599 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17492 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22066 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30126 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Dnipropetrovs'k region: a shopping center and a residential building caught fire in Nikopol due to Russian attacks, one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 39335 views

A large shopping center in Nikopol caught fire after an enemy shelling, covering 4,000 square meters, but there were no casualties.

Dnipropetrovs'k region: a shopping center and a residential building caught fire in Nikopol due to Russian attacks, one person injured

A shopping center in Nikopol is on fire. The flames have engulfed 4,000 square meters. People are safe. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

A large-scale fire in Nikopol. A large store caught fire due to enemy shelling. The fire covered 4 thousand square meters. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

- Lysak wrote.

Optional

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, the attack on the shopping center was not the only one that day.  The aggressor targeted Nikopol twice more: with heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone. An elderly woman was injured during one of the attacks. She is recovering at home.

A 75-year-old woman was injured, she is under severe stress, but she is fine, she will be treated at home.

- said the head of the regional council, Lukashuk.

A residential building in the district center was on fire due to enemy air raids. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers. In addition, 6 private houses, 3 outbuildings, a car and a power line were damaged.

Lysak also said that on Wednesday the Russian army also targeted the Marhanets community with a drone. According to him, people survived.

In other communities of the region, the day was calm.

Russians shelled Nikopol: a fire broke out, one person was injured06.03.24, 13:10 • 22518 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
