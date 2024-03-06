Dnipropetrovs'k region: a shopping center and a residential building caught fire in Nikopol due to Russian attacks, one person injured

A shopping center in Nikopol is on fire. The flames have engulfed 4,000 square meters. People are safe. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

A large-scale fire in Nikopol. A large store caught fire due to enemy shelling. The fire covered 4 thousand square meters. Fortunately, there were no casualties. - Lysak wrote.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, the attack on the shopping center was not the only one that day. The aggressor targeted Nikopol twice more: with heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone. An elderly woman was injured during one of the attacks. She is recovering at home.

A 75-year-old woman was injured, she is under severe stress, but she is fine, she will be treated at home. - said the head of the regional council, Lukashuk.

A residential building in the district center was on fire due to enemy air raids. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers. In addition, 6 private houses, 3 outbuildings, a car and a power line were damaged.

Lysak also said that on Wednesday the Russian army also targeted the Marhanets community with a drone. According to him, people survived.

In other communities of the region, the day was calm.

Russians shelled Nikopol: a fire broke out, one person was injured