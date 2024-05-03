Occupants attacked Chuhuiv near railway station preliminary with cluster munitions - RMA

At noon, Russian troops struck Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region according to preliminary data with cluster munitions. The occupiers also struck at Vovchansk. This was reported by the deputy head of the Kharkiv RMA Roman Semenukha during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"As for the most recent information, Chuhuiv was recently shelled with cluster munitions near the railway station, and the city of Vovchansk was also shelled," Semenukha said.

Addendum

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, noted that the strike on Chuhuiv was launched at 12:08.

"Civilian infrastructure has been damaged. At the moment, there is no information about the victims. The specialized services are continuing to eliminate the consequences," Sinegubov clarified.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled three districts yesterday, including with UAVs, there is a dead and wounded, the enemy was aiming in particular at a farm. No enemy attacks were recorded in Kharkiv.