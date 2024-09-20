Occupants attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: five wounded

Today, September 20, Russian troops shelled Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, with artillery, injuring five people. Among other things, apartment buildings, trade pavilions, a gas pipeline were damaged, the regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN reported.

According to the investigation, on September 20, 2024, the Russian Armed Forces fired on Konstantinovka. According to preliminary data, the occupiers struck the settlement with artillery. Five local residents were injured as a result of the shelling - four women aged 60 to 88 and a 57-year-old man. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Reportedly, the shelling by the Russian Federation damaged the facades of apartment buildings, trade pavilions, a gas pipeline, a shop, an administrative building, a garage, as well as a power line and a gas pipeline.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

