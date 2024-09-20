ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109058 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113058 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183278 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145964 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148083 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140859 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190306 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112234 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179990 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104886 views

Occupants attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: five wounded

Occupants attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: five wounded

 • 10993 views

Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, injuring 5 civilians. Residential buildings, trade pavilions, a gas pipeline, power grid and other infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Today, September 20, Russian troops shelled Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, with artillery, injuring five people. Among other things, apartment buildings, trade pavilions, a gas pipeline were damaged, the regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN reported.

According to the investigation, on September 20, 2024, the Russian Armed Forces fired on Konstantinovka. According to preliminary data, the occupiers struck the settlement with artillery. Five local residents were injured as a result of the shelling - four women aged 60 to 88 and a 57-year-old man. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Reportedly, the shelling by the Russian Federation damaged the facades of apartment buildings, trade pavilions, a gas pipeline, a shop, an administrative building, a garage, as well as a power line and a gas pipeline.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Three killed, eight wounded, damaged educational institutions: consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region20.09.24, 11:00 • 17792 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka

